August 1, 2025 9:31 AM 1 min read

This Incyte Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 2 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB with a Hold rating. Turning Point Brands shares closed at $82.94 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Luke Sergott initiated coverage on Incyte Corporation INCY with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $90. Incyte shares closed at $74.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying INCY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

