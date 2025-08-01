This Incyte Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 2 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB with a Hold rating. Turning Point Brands shares closed at $82.94 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Luke Sergott initiated coverage on Incyte Corporation INCY with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $90. Incyte shares closed at $74.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying INCY stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
INCYIncyte Corp
$74.89-%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
65.05
Growth
N/A
Quality
19.74
Value
64.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm