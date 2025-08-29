This Marvell Technology Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Texas Capital Securities analyst Derrick Whitfield downgraded Vital Energy, Inc. VTLE from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $52 to $18. Vital Energy shares closed at $17.91 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Matthew Herrmann downgraded Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited AHL from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $43 to $37.5. Aspen Insurance shares closed at $36.55 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya downgraded the rating for Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $90 to $78. Marvell Tech shares closed at $77.23 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
