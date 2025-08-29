This Marvell Technology Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Texas Capital Securities analyst Derrick Whitfield downgraded Vital Energy, Inc. VTLE from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $52 to $18. Vital Energy shares closed at $17.91 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $52 to $18. Vital Energy shares closed at $17.91 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup analyst Matthew Herrmann downgraded Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited AHL from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $43 to $37.5. Aspen Insurance shares closed at $36.55 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $43 to $37.5. Aspen Insurance shares closed at $36.55 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya downgraded the rating for Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $90 to $78. Marvell Tech shares closed at $77.23 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MRVL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock