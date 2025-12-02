Comcast Corporation's Tucson technical and training center on N. Oracle Rd.
December 2, 2025 8:20 AM 1 min read

This Comcast Analyst Cuts Estimates To Reflect 2026 Reset

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Rosenblatt Securities reduced estimates for Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to reflect the latest quarterly results.

The Comcast Analyst: Analyst Barton Crockett reiterated a Neutral rating, while cutting the price target from $33 to $30.

The Comcast Thesis: Connectivity & Platforms' ARPU (average revenue per user) is expected to be negatively impacted by "the transition to simpler broadband packaging," Crockett said in the note.

The offer of free wireless for 12 months for adding broadband and competitive pressures in broadband are also factors.

The stock is down 29% year to date and is "trading at a trough EV/EBITDA multiple," he added.

The analyst lowered the revenue estimates for the fourth quarter, full year 2025 and 2026 from $32.90 billion to $32.66 billion, from $123.81 billion to $124.06 billion, and from $128.88 billion to $127.20 billion, respectively.

"There is an opportunity for 2027E to have better growth from the reset base, including the roll-off of free wireless and resumption of regular price hikes from a lower base," he further wrote.

CMCSA Price Action: Shares of Comcast had risen by 0.17% to $26.74 at the time of publication on Monday.

Image: Shutterstock

