Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on Wednesday.

The Israeli software company is likely to report its revenues short and non-GAAP gross profit ahead of consensus estimates, according to Benchmark.

The Wix.Com Analyst: Analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained a Buy rating and price target of $230.

The Wix.Com Thesis: The company is likely to report revenues of $501 million, missing consensus estimate of $503 million, and non-GAAP gross profit of $347 million, topping consensus of $346 million, Zgutowicz said in the note.

The near-term competitive and fundamental risks that Wix.Com faces are "more than priced into the shares," he added.

While Wix.Com has not updated its 2025 constant currency bookings growth guidance of 13%-15%, forex headwinds turned into tailwind in the second quarter, which suggests that the company could revise its bookings constant currency growth guidance to 11%-13%, the analyst stated.

"Our 4QE/'26E op. income (non-GAAP) is -8%/-6% below consensus," he further wrote.

WIX Price Action: Shares of Wix.Com had risen by 0.59% to $125.20 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock