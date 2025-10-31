Twilio Stock Soars As Strong Q3 Results, Analyst Upgrades Boost Outlook

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) shares rallied on Thursday after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results.

Here are some key analyst takeaways:

Needham analyst Joshua Reilly maintained a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $125 to $145.

maintained a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $125 to $145. Rosenblatt Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $140.

Needham: Twilio's revenue grew 14.7% year-on-year to $1,300 million, coming in higher than expectations of $1,250 million, Reilly said in a note. The company reported earnings of $1.25 per share, beating Needham's estimate of $1.03 per share, he added.

Twilio generated 13% organic growth in the quarter, which led to management raising their full-year organic growth guidance to 11.3%-11.5% from the prior projection of 9%-10%, the analyst stated. The company added 43,000 active customer accounts in the quarter, representing 12.3% sequential growth and 22.5% year-on-year growth, he said.

"Twilio remains our conviction list pick for 2025, and we are increasing our price target to $145 based on increasing organic growth trends paired with strong profitability," Reilly further wrote.

Rosenblatt Securities: Twilio reported "exceptionally strong" results for the third quarter, Trebnick said. While total revenue reached a record $1.3 billion, the company achieved better profitability despite gross margin headwinds, she added.

"The company demonstrated its ability to execute on key growth drivers," the analyst wrote. Twilio also closed a record nine-figure renewal deal that includes messaging, voice, and software add-ons, she further stated.

TWLO Price Action: Shares of Twilio had risen by 17.82% to $133.02 at the time of publication on Friday.

