Twilio Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings Beat, Strong Guidance: 'Broad-Based Strength Across Customer Segments'

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) reported third-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key highlights from the print.

Q3 Highlights: Twilio posted third-quarter revenue of $1.3 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.25 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share for the third quarter, beating estimates of $1.08 per share.

Total revenue was up 15% year-over-year. Twilio said it had more than 392,000 active customer accounts as of Sept. 30, up from 320,000 year-over-year.

Twilio generated $263.6 million in operating cash flow and $247.5 million in free cash flow during the quarter. The company ended the period with approximately $734.84 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“We saw broad-based strength across customer segments, ranging from startups to enterprises to ISVs, that continue to choose Twilio to power their customer engagement,” said Khozema Shipchandler, CEO of Twilio.

Outlook: Twilio expects fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion versus estimates of $1.29 billion. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.17 to $1.22 per share versus estimates of $1.14 per share.

Twilio said it now expects full-year 2025 revenue growth of 12.4% to 12.6% and $920 million to $930 million of total free cash flow.

Twilio also announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Stytch, Inc., an identity platform for AI agents. The company expects the transaction to close in mid-November.

Twilio’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET.

TWLO Price Action: Twilio shares were up 4.60% in after-hours, trading at $118.05 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

