Shares of Fiserv Inc (NYSE:FI) continued to slide after the company Wednesday reported downbeat third-quarter results.

Here are some key analyst takeaways:

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance downgraded the rating from Buy to Neutral, while slashing the price target from $149 to $79.

BTIG analyst Andrew Harte cut the rating from Buy to Neutral.

Seaport Research Partners analyst Jeff Cantwell downgraded the rating from Buy to Neutral.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Goldman Sachs: Analysts expected Fiserv to lower its guidance, but the magnitude of the revision surprised Nance. The company cut its 2026 earnings guidance by around 30%.

Management focused on short-term strategies to drive revenue growth. Those solutions don’t align with a client-first mindset, the analyst argues. "As such, the revenue base is likely to be smaller, and the expense base will be bigger as Fiserv spends to address underinvestment in recent years," he further wrote.

BTIG: Fiserv's generated 1% organic growth, significantly short of Street expectations of 8%, Harte said. "There is a laundry list of reasons to not own the stock for the foreseeable future," he wrote.

The analyst enumerated these issues:

The growth outlook has beencut almost by half

Management is being revamped

There is lack of visibility going into fiscal 2026

The company is facing margin headwinds

Seaport Research Partners: Fiserv lowered its 2025 organic revenue growth projection to 3.5%-4% this year, Cantwell said. This came after the company cut its guidance to 10%, from 10%-12% previously, he added.

Management indicated that 2026 would be "an investment and transition year for the company," with the aim of reestablishing a "new baseline for growth," the analyst wrote. Fiserv is likely to remain a "show me" story for some time, he further stated.

FI Price Action: Shares of Fiserv had declined by 1.88% to $69.27 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock