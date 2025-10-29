Fiserv Names New CFO Paul Todd Amid Earnings Miss And Margin Pressure, As Nasdaq Move Shakes Investors

Fiserv, Inc (NYSE:FI) stock tumbled on Wednesday after its dismal fiscal third-quarter 2025 results, guidance revision, and a CFO change.

The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 1% year over year to $5.26 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Growth was 5% in the Merchant Solutions segment and 3% decline in the Financial Solutions segment.

Also Read: Fiserv, PayPal Expand Partnership To Advance Stablecoin Payments

Adjusted revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $4.92 billion.

The financial technology and services provider’s adjusted EPS of $2.04 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.64. The quarterly adjusted EPS decreased by 11% over the same period last year.

Organic revenue grew 1%, led by 5% growth in Merchant Solutions and 3% decline in Financial Solutions.

The adjusted operating margin decreased by 320 bps Y/Y to 37.0%. Adjusted operating margin decreased 50 basis points Y/Y to 37.2% in the Merchant Solutions segment. The margin declined 490 bps Y/Y to 42.5% in the Financial Solutions segment.

Fiserv also disclosed its plans to transfer the listing of its Class A Common Stock from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq, effective November 11, 2025, under its original Nasdaq ticker symbol, “FISV.”

Fiserv named Paul Todd as CFO, effective October 31, 2025. Todd, who previously served as CFO of Global Payments, succeeds Robert Hau, who will transition to a senior advisor role through the first quarter of 2026 to ensure a smooth handover.

FY25 Outlook

Fiserv slashed its organic revenue growth guidance to 3.5%-4% (down from prior forecast of approximately 10%) and adjusted EPS outlook of $8.50-$8.60 (down from previous outlook of $10.15-$10.30) versus the $10.17 analyst consensus estimate.

Price Action: FI stock is down 38.34% to $78.00 in premarket trading at last check on Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock