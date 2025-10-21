General Electric Posts Q3 Better Than Estimates, Raises Outlook, 'Strength In Price, Consumer Mix' Impresses Analyst

General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) reported its third-quarter results ahead of expectations and raised its full-year guidance across the board, according to Goldman Sachs.

The General Electric Analyst: Analyst Noah Poponak reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $305.

The General Electric Thesis: The company's revenues grew 25% year-on-year to $11.3 billion, while adjusted earnings came in at $1.66 per share, topping consensus of $1.46 per share, Poponak said in the note.

General Electric raised its 2025 adjusted revenue growth to a percentage in the high-teens from its prior projection of a percentage in the mid-teens, the analyst stated.

The company also raised its operating profit and adjusted earnings guidance for the full year from $8.2-8.5 billion to $8.65-$8.85 billion and from $5.60-$5.80 per share to $6-$6.20 per share, respectively, he added.

CES (Commercial Engines & Services) benefited from "growth in spare parts, internal shop visit revenue and improvement in price and unit volume that offset product mix and lower spare engine ratio," while DPT's (Defense & Propulsion Technologies) "strength in price, customer mix and unit growth, offset inflation," the analyst further wrote.

GE Price Action: Shares of General Electric had risen by 1.34% to $306.75 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Photo: Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock