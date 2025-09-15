JPMorgan raised its estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL following the latest fieldwork and conversations with management.

The Royal Caribbean Cruises Analyst: Analyst Matthew Boss reiterated an Overweight rating and price target of $367.

The Royal Caribbean Cruises Thesis: Management indicated stronger close-in demand due to the guests continuing to move younger, with 50% now being Millennials or younger, which leads to more close-in booking behavior and higher mix of shorter duration cruises,Boss said in the note.

This supports higher net yield growth, he added.

The earnings estimate for the third quarter has been raised to $5.71 per share, which is above Street expectations of $5.65 per share and management's guidance of $5.55-$5.65 per share, the analyst stated. This is based on +3.5% reported net yield growth, which is higher than management's guidance of 2.3%-2.8% guidance, he said.

The 2025 earnings estimate of $15.71 per share is also higher than Street expectations of $15.65 per share and guidance of $15.41-$15.55 per share, "with incremental potential upside to our 4Q25 estimates (driven by continued above-plan close-in demand)," Boss further wrote.

Price Action: Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises had declined by 0.38% to $335.16 at the time of publication on Monday.

Image: Shutterstock