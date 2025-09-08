Royal Caribbean Gr's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr.

Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $377,367 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $617,507.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $320.0 and $500.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Royal Caribbean Gr stands at 141.08, with a total volume reaching 520.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Royal Caribbean Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $320.0 to $500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $36.05 $35.4 $36.0 $340.00 $295.2K 133 82 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $55.65 $52.2 $55.65 $400.00 $100.1K 20 18 RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $47.6 $45.4 $47.6 $390.00 $99.9K 71 21 RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $41.2 $38.35 $40.32 $380.00 $96.7K 112 0 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $11.8 $11.6 $11.6 $357.50 $87.0K 0 81

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Current Position of Royal Caribbean Gr

With a volume of 1,189,248, the price of RCL is up 0.01% at $352.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $415.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Tigress Financial keeps a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $415.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

