August 19, 2025 10:41 AM 1 min read

General Motors Has Several Options To Offset Tariffs, Says Bullish Analyst

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

General Motors Co GM has several options to navigate the tariff headwinds and there is "incremental momentum" in the company's growth story into 2026, according to Wedbush.

The General Motors Analyst: Analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating, while raising the price target from $55 to $65.

The General Motors Thesis: The company is taking strategic steps, including production relocation and cost-saving initiatives, to mitigate the impact of tariffs, Ives said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

While the U.S. trade deal with South Korea represents "a solid first step," potential deals with Canada and Mexico could also ease the impact of tariffs ahead, he added.

General Motors is also strengthening its position in the EV (electric vehicle) market relative to the last few years, the analyst stated.

"We also believe GM has a myriad of new models coming out over the next 6-12 months that could catalyze consumer demand across its product line," he further wrote.

GM Price Action: Shares of General Motors had risen by 1.55% to $57.11 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
GM Logo
GMGeneral Motors Co
$57.341.97%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
77.73
Growth
49.49
Quality
64.99
Value
89.78
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved