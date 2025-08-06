Marriott International Is More Sensitive To Macro Than Peers

Marriott International Inc's MAR business is more sensitive to macro pressures than its peers, according to Goldman Sachs.

The Marriott International Analyst: Analyst Lizzie Dove maintained a Neutral rating, while cutting the price target from $286 to $284.

The Marriott International Thesis: Despite the macro remaining choppy, the company reported RevPAR (revenue per available room) growth of 1.5% year-on-year, Dove said in the note.

However, management lowered their full-year outlook to account for continued macro pressures, she added.

Following the 50-basis-point (bps) reduction in the 2025 RevPAR outlook midpoint, the outlook reflects an acceleration of around 2.5% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, which is "at least somewhat de-risked vs," the analyst stated.

While leisure trends are improving, the group trends are tracking worse for 2025, she mentioned.

"We remain on the sidelines pending further proof points, particularly given MAR’s more macro sensitive exposure than peers," Dove further wrote.

MAR Price Action: Shares of Marriott Internationa had declined by 0.31% to $258.92 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Image: Shutterstock