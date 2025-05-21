May 21, 2025 10:46 AM 2 min read

Zoom Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Zoom Communications Inc. ZM will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 21.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share, down from $1.35 per share in the year-ago period. Zoom projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.17 billion, compared to $1.14 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 7, Zoom announced plans to integrate Zoom CX with ServiceNow CRM and IT Service Management.

Zoom shares fell 0.3% to close at $83.10 on Tuesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $85 to $84 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $90 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $85 to $75 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $96 to $73 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $105 to $71 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Considering buying ZM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
