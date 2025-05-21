TJX Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 21.

Analysts expect the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at 91 cents per share. That's down from 93 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, TJX projects to report quarterly revenue at $13.03 billion, compared to $12.48 billion a year earlier.

On Feb. 26, the company reported that its fourth-quarter FY25 sales remained flat year-on-year to $16.4 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $16.20 billion.

TJX shares fell 0.1% to close at $134.93 on Tuesday.

TD Securities analyst John Kernan maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $140 to $142 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $127 to $130 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $115 to $120 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $128 to $140 on April 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $133 to $145 on Feb. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

