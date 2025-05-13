May 13, 2025 1:41 PM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp KinderCare Learning Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor
KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. KLC will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 13.

Analysts expect the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company to report quarterly earnings at 17 cents per share. KinderCare Learning projects to report quarterly revenue at $680.94 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 3, The Bear Cave released a short report on KinderCare, alleging the company is plagued by operational failures that could threaten its stock performance.

KinderCare Learning shares gained 2.7% to close at $13.53 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • UBS analyst Joshua Chan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $24 to $21 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.
  • BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $31 to $26 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $35 to $30 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.
  • Baird analyst Jeffrey Mueler maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $30 to $25 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $21 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Considering buying KLC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
