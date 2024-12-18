Lennar Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Lennar Corporation LEN will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Analysts expect the Miami, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.12 per share, down from $5.17 per share in the year-ago period. Lennar projects to report revenue of $10.11 billion for the recent quarter, compared to $10.97 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 19, Lennar reported quarterly earnings of $3.90 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.63 per share.

Lennar shares fell 0.3% to close at $151.47 on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $180 to $165 on Dec. 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

JP Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $192 to $173 on Dec. 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $164 on Dec. 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $210 to $181 on Dec. 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $164 to $196 on Sept. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

