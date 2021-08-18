fbpx

Why Salesforce.com Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
August 18, 2021 11:49 am
Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) is trading higher Wednesday after analysts at JPMorgan and Wolfe Research raised their price targets on the stock.

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target from $282 to $320.

Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target from $280 to $290.

Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company's main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product.

Salesforce.com is set to release its fiscal second-quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Aug. 25.

Price Action: Salesforce.com has traded as high as $284.50 and as low as $194.41 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 3.19% at $254.87

Photo: courtesy of Salesforce.com.

