Why DoorDash Is Trading Lower Today

DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) is trading lower Thursday morning following a price target cut at DA Davidson.

What Happened: On Wednesday, DA Davidson analyst Tom White maintained DoorDash with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $162 to $158.

DASH Earnings: On May 13, DoorDash reported an earnings loss of 34 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 26 cents per share. It reported quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion, which beat the estimate of $993.32 million.

Price Action: DoorDash traded as high as $256.09 and as low as $110.13 since its IPO on Dec. 9. 2020.

At last check Thursday, the stock was down 4.35% at $134.10.

Photo by GoToVan from Flickr.