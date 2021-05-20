Why DoorDash Is Trading Lower Today
DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) is trading lower Thursday morning following a price target cut at DA Davidson.
What Happened: On Wednesday, DA Davidson analyst Tom White maintained DoorDash with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $162 to $158.
DASH Earnings: On May 13, DoorDash reported an earnings loss of 34 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 26 cents per share. It reported quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion, which beat the estimate of $993.32 million.
Price Action: DoorDash traded as high as $256.09 and as low as $110.13 since its IPO on Dec. 9. 2020.
At last check Thursday, the stock was down 4.35% at $134.10.
Latest Ratings for DASH
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Neutral
|May 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|May 2021
|Truist Securities
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
