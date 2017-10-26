Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2017 9:49am   Comments
Share:
  • Jefferies raised Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) price target from $211 to $226. Anthem shares closed at $205.71 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens increased the price target for Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) from $105 to $115. Buffalo Wild Wings shares closed at $101.15 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) from $192 to $177. Amgen shares closed at $177.50 on Wednesday.
  • Guggenheim boosted Visa Inc (NYSE: V) price target from $112 to $125. Visa shares closed at $109.49 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays raised the price target on GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from $45 to $56. GrubHub shares closed at $57.79 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN + ANTM)

15 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2017
11 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
12 Stocks To Watch For October 25, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2017
Healthcare ETFs Set To Soar As Q3 Earnings Unfold
The Week Ahead: Earnings Season Starts In Earnest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on ANTM

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.