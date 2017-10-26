5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Jefferies raised Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) price target from $211 to $226. Anthem shares closed at $205.71 on Wednesday.
- Stephens increased the price target for Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) from $105 to $115. Buffalo Wild Wings shares closed at $101.15 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) from $192 to $177. Amgen shares closed at $177.50 on Wednesday.
- Guggenheim boosted Visa Inc (NYSE: V) price target from $112 to $125. Visa shares closed at $109.49 on Wednesday.
- Barclays raised the price target on GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from $45 to $56. GrubHub shares closed at $57.79 on Wednesday.
