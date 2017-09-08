Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2017 10:02am   Comments
  • Credit Suisse boosted Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) price target from $128 to $145. Mastercard shares closed at $136.53 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies lowered American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) price target from $20 to $17. American Outdoor Brands shares closed at $16.94 on Thursday.
  • Needham cut the price target for Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) from $15 to $10. Tintri shares closed at $6.68 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from $37 to $32. Finisar shares closed at $21.99 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target on PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) from $126 to $124. PepsiCo shares closed at $116.99 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for MA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Jun 2017MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Feb 2017Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

