Why Spirit Airlines' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Why Spirit Airlines' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares are trading lower after Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and announced a price target of $40 per share.

The company also announced an offering of convertible senior notes that are due in 2026.

Spirit Airlines Inc serves the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean as an airline operator. It primarily offers customers unbundled base fares to strip out any unneeded travel amenities.

Spirit Airlines' stock was trading down 3.5% at $35.83 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $40.77 and a 52-week low of $7.25.

Latest Ratings for SAVE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line
Apr 2021JP MorganUpgradesUnderweightOverweight
Apr 2021SusquehannaUpgradesNeutralPositive

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

