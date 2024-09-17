GE Vernova's Gas Power Services Underappreciated & Poised For Growth: Analyst

GE Vernova Inc. GEV shares are trading higher after BofA Securities analyst Andrew Obin upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $200 to $300.

The analyst writes that while rising grid-related spending benefits the Electrification segment, they believe the potential of Gas Power Services (29% of revenue) is underappreciated by investors.

Notably, the analyst writes that electricity generation for U.S. combined cycle plants has grown at a 5.1% CAGR from 2014 to 2024, while simple cycle gas turbines have grown at an 11.6% CAGR.

Hence, an increase in utilization is already boosting growth in GEV’s transactional services, which are rising at an approximately 8% CAGR from 2020 to 2023.

Obin expects GEV to outperform and exceed expectations in the coming quarters consistently. Consequently, the analyst raised the 2025/2026 estimates due to anticipated faster earnings growth in Gas Power Services.

Obin raised the 2025 adjusted EBITDA estimate by $0.5 billion to $3.6 billion and the 2026 estimate by $1.1 billion to $5.4 billion. These estimates are 16% and 27% higher than the current consensus, respectively.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF CSD and Fidelity Clean Energy ETF FRNW.

Price Action: GEV shares are up 3.78% at $238.63 at the last check Tuesday.

