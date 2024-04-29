Bitcoin's Short-Term Holder Realized Price At $59,800; Analyst Says Falling Below This Could Trigger Notable 'Price Corrections'

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD has seen its short-term holder realized price at $59,800, which could potentially lead to a significant correction in its price, according to a prominent crypto analyst.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Ali Martinez, a well-known crypto analyst, took to social media platform X to share a warning about a potential correction in Bitcoin’s price.

Martinez pointed out that historically, Bitcoin has often rebounded from this level during an uptrend. However, falling below this level could trigger a significant price correction.

“#Bitcoin short-term holder realized price is at $59,800! Historically, $BTC often bounces off this level during an uptrend. However, falling below could trigger notable #BTC price corrections,” Ali wrote.

The short-term holder realized price is the average price at which recently sold Bitcoin was acquired by short-term investors.

Why It Matters: This warning comes amid a period of price consolidation for Bitcoin. Pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader Stockmoney Lizards recently addressed concerns about Bitcoin’s recent price action, maintaining a bullish outlook despite the correction. Lizards suggested that the correction could potentially send Bitcoin back to the $50,000 range but emphasized that this could be a temporary setback and not indicative of the end of the bull market.

Meanwhile, prominent cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen has predicted further bearish momentum for the Ethereum ETH/USD to Bitcoin pair trade. Cowen maintains his stance despite the recent market pump, suggesting that the current upward movement in the ETH/BTC ratio may be short-lived.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin last traded at $64,591, marking a 1.17% increase over the past 24 hours and a significant 46.23% increase year-to-date.

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.