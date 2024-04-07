Doge In 'New Bull Market,' Says Crypto Trader As Meme Coin Reclaims 20-Cent Mark Amid Weekend Rally

Loading... Loading...

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD has been rallying strongly this weekend as sentiment toward cryptocurrencies improved. Along with it, Dogwifhat WIF/USD also moved solidly higher.

What Happened: Doge, which ended Friday’s session at $0.177518, took off on Saturday and ended at $0.185951, a gain of 4.75%. The upward momentum accelerated on Sunday, helping the meme coin top the $0.20 mark for the first time since April 2.

At last check, Doge traded up 11.37% at $0.202750, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez flagged at the end of March that Dogecoin could be in for a strong run, given the technical chart resembled the scenario that prevailed between 2018 and 2021.



See Also: 10 Best Cryptocurrencies



New Bull Run?

Following the weekend run in Doge, crypto trader Yomi said in a post on X on Saturday, “Don't forget folks #Dogecoin is in a new bull market. Sit back relax and enjoy the show.”

After peaking at $0.737567 on May 8, 2021, Doge witnessed a downward move for about a year and began consolidating around the $0.10 mark. It broke above the range in late February and has been on a broader uptrend since then.

Newbie Dogwifhat On Tear: Solana SOL/USD-based, dog-themed meme coin Dogwifhat, which launched in November 2023, also rallied hard over the weekend, matching Doge’s gains. At last check, the crypto rose 9.52% to $3.6726.

Read Next: Top 10 Meme Coins to Look Out for in 2024

Photo: Shutterstock