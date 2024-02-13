Top Economist David Rosenberg Sounds Alarm On Stock Market, Echoes Troubling Patterns From 2000 And 2008

Loading... Loading...

David Rosenberg, a prominent economist, has raised concerns about the current state of the stock market, warning that it mirrors the conditions that preceded the crashes of 2000 and 2008.

What Happened: Rosenberg, who heads Rosenberg Research, has drawn parallels between the present market and the periods leading up to the dot-com and 2008 crashes, reported Business Insider. He pointed to the “raging bull market” that has seen the S&P 500 surpass the 5,000 mark for the first time ever.

Despite this, Rosenberg has cautioned that the current market environment is reminiscent of the speculative mania that preceded the dot-com and 2008 crashes. He highlighted the soaring valuations of risk assets and the dominance of a few tech stocks, warning that a major price correction may be imminent.

“With each passing day, this has the feel of being a cross between 1999 and 2007. It is a gigantic speculative price bubble across most risk assets, and while AI is real, so was the Internet, and so were the high-flying stocks that populated the Nifty Fifty era,” he said, referring to the group of 50 large-cap stocks that dominated the stock market in the 60s and 70s, before falling by around 60%

Other Wall Street strategists have also drawn attention to the similarities between today’s market and previous stock booms. Richard Bernstein Advisors, for instance, warned of a significant price correction as valuations reach unsustainable levels.

Rosenberg’s concerns are compounded by an uncertain economic outlook, including geopolitical risks, recession risks and the possibility of the Fed disappointing investors hoping for rate cuts.

“I don’t find speculative manias a turn-on and in my personal finances, I avoid them like the plague. Not everyone likes to hear that, especially since I missed so much of this rally but that’s how I roll,” Rosenberg said.

Why It Matters: Rosenberg’s warning comes amid a series of cautionary statements he has made about the economy. He has repeatedly warned of an imminent recession, despite the economy’s apparent robust growth. He has also voiced concerns over a potential economic downturn in 2024, comparing the situation to the events of 2007 and 2000.

Meanwhile, only 25% of experts predict a U.S. recession in 2024, with the majority attributing the potential downturn to external factors such as a conflict with China, rather than domestic economic issues like increased interest rates.

