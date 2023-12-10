Tech Enthusiasts, Looking For The Perfect Holiday Gift? Munster Has These Recommendations For You

Loading... Loading...

The holiday season is upon us, and, on Tuesday, tech venture capitalist Gene Munster’s Deepwater Asset Management shared its annual holiday gift ideas in a post.

Deepwater’s list covered tech items costing under $10 to around $8,000, providing options for those looking at a range of price points.

The firm’s recommendations included:

Five Below novelty phone cases ($6) to keep your phone safe

JIELIELE Solo Loop Apple Watch Band ($10)

Monogrammed Merino Wool Socks from Etsy ($20+)

Lululemon all day essentials belt bag ($48)

Cybertruck OMFG Decal ($55)

St. Agrestis NA Phony Negronis ($60)

Belkin 3-in-1 wireless Apple Charger ($150)

Meater 2 Plus, a Bluetooth meat thermometer for high-tech cooking ($200)

Rekkie smart snow goggles ($350)

Cloud Modular 6-piece U-Chaise Sectional sofa ($7,700)

Wish List For 2024: The firm also mentioned a few items on its wish list for 2024. These included:

Redesigned, full-screen iPhone SE or Mini ($600) for those looking for a smaller screen option

Streaming service bundles with hopes of less individual subscriptions

Cheaper Apple Vision MR headset costing $2,000. This, the firm said, will likely be unveiled in 2024 and made available in 2025, and will possibly attract more buyers due to its affordability relative to the pricier Vision Pro costing $3,499.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK ended Friday’s session at $186.66, up 0.85%, according to Benzinga Pro data. The ETF has added about 51% this year.

Photo: Shutterstock