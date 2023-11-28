'Big If True:' Elon Musk Playfully Reacts As Cathie Wood's Ark Sees $10B Market For SpaceX's Starlink, $270B Revenue Opportunity For Starship

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Cathie Wood‘s Ark Investment Management announced on Monday that it envisions SpaceX‘s Starlink, the satellite internet venture, having an annual addressable market of about $10 billion in the U.S. alone.

Ark’s Take On Starlink: The asset management firm considers Starlink as the most significant near-term opportunity for SpaceX.

According to its calculations, serving the approximately 42 million Americans without broadband access, with each household averaging 2.6 individuals and a $50 monthly broadband bill, would make Starlink’s addressable market around $10 billion per year.

Ark also notes substantial market potential outside the U.S. due to the sizable population lacking consistent internet access.

Overall, Ark anticipates the satellite connectivity market approaching $100 billion annually in the medium term, with Starlink capturing a substantial share.

Other Business Segments: Despite Starlink’s prominence, SpaceX engages in other business segments, including providing launch services through its rockets.

Ark emphasizes SpaceX’s dominance in reusability, a factor contributing to lower launch costs that are challenging for competitors to match. If Starship, SpaceX’s future launch vehicle for lunar and Martian missions, achieves full reusability, Ark estimates a significant $270 billion annual revenue opportunity for point-to-point transportation.

Musk’s Response: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded to Ark’s analysis with a humorous “Big if true” comment, accompanied by a laughing emoji. Musk didn’t provide further clarification, leaving room for interpretation.

Why It Matters: In September, SpaceX announced on Starlink’s official X handle that the service is available in over 60 countries with more than 2 million active customers. SpaceX has launched approximately 5,000 Starlink satellites into orbit.

In early November, Musk revealed that Starlink had achieved breakeven cash flow, sparking speculation about a potential IPO for the segment. SpaceX reported a small profit of $55 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The space venture is a part of the total ARK Venture Fund.

