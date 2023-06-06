Illinois Cannabis Sales Inch Upward In May Despite Delta-8 THC Regulatory Hurdles

Illinois recreational marijuana sales experienced a minimal increase in May compared to April, according to data from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. Cannabis retailers sold $132.7 million worth of marijuana last month, just under a $1 million rise from April's sales of $131.9 million.

Although May's figures were lower than March's peak of $134.7 million, they surpassed the sales in January and February.

Year-to-Date Success: Illinois Cannabis Sales Reach $648M

Year-to-date adult-use sales have risen by 3.9% to reach $648.0 million.

May's adult-use cannabis sales reached $100.0 million, a 0.6% sequential increase but less than the 3.3% increase in the number of days.

Non-resident sales in May remained consistent with April at 24.7%.

The combined sales of adult-use and medical marijuana in May amounted to $160.2 million, a 0.1% sequential increase and a 0.2% rise from the previous year.

Year-to-date sales have grown by 1% to reach $786.8 million.

Craft Growers and Drive-Thru Windows: Illinois Cannabis Bill Blocked by Delta-8 THC Disagreement

Disagreement over the regulation of delta-8 THC, a controversial hemp-derived intoxicating cannabinoid, has hindered cannabis industry reform efforts in Illinois. A proposed marijuana industry reform bill that included provisions such as increased canopy space for craft growers, drive-thru windows at dispensaries, and extended time for social equity retail license holders to secure real estate failed due to disputes over regulating delta-8 THC.

