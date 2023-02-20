Kief 101: A Beginner's Guide To A Cannabis Concentrate That Will Take Your High To The Next Level

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission.

What is kief?

For those interested in learning all about kief, let’s go over the basics. Kief is a form of cannabis concentrate that comes from the trichomes of the marijuana plant. Trichomes are the small, tiny hair like structures on the surface and the leaves of the buds that produce THC and other cannabinoids. What exactly is it? How do you make it and how can you use it?

Kief is a form of hash

This potent concentrate is a form of hash. Sometimes it’s called pollen or resin. However, kief is the most common term, having lots of the same benefits as other form of hash, including heightened sensation, pain relief and overall well sense of being. It’s also an excellent option for people who have been using cannabis for a while and want to try something new.

How can you make it?

The best way to make kief is by sifting cannabis through a fine mesh screen, leaving you with a powdery substance that is pure trichomes in itself. It can be used in several different ways. You can smoke it in a joint or bowl place, some on top of a joint, or even roll it up. Or, sprinkle some on top with some of your favorite edibles for an added kick. This is a great way to add some extra flavor in potency to your cannabis without having to use much of it.

An affordable option

It’s also more affordable than other forms of hash. If you’re trying to save some money, it might be worth considering this as an option instead of buying from a dispensary. If you do decide to try kief, it’s essential to start with the small amount and gradually increase over time. Doing this will determine your tolerance and avoid adverse side effects.

