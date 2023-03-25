Ark Invest's Cathie Wood Dumps Whopping $53M Worth Of Tesla Stock Ahead Of Q1 Deliveries Report

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares bottomed at $163.91 on March 13 and have been seeing some upward momentum since then.

Ark’s Back-to-Back Sale: Ark Invest’s Ark Innovation ETF ARKK and Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW sold 119,151 and 11,547 shares of Tesla, respectively, on Friday, daily trade information from the company showed.

Friday’s disposals totaled 130,698 shares, valued at $24.98 million.

On Thursday, Ark’s ARKK and ARKW cumulatively sold 139,000 shares valued at $26.8 million. Wood’s firm divested $51.78 million worth of Tesla stock this week.

Ark has been a buyer of Tesla shares since the stock’s decline late last year. The last sale by the firm ahead of this past week’s liquidation was in early Sept. 2022.

Tesla is still the top holding of Ark’s flagship ARKK fund, accounting for 10.54% of the portfolio. The stock has a 6.89% weighting in ARKW and is the fund’s fourth-largest holding.

Why It’s Important: Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter deliveries in April. Tesla bull and Future Fund co-founder Gary Black said this week he expects the company to outperform deliveries expectation from the Street and recommended buying the dip in shares.

Tesla closed Friday’s session at $190.41, down 0.94%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

