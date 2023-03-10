Ulta Beauty Underpromises, Overdelivers: 4 Analysts Raise Price Targets After Q4 Print

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA rose in early trading on Friday, after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel maintained a Market Perform rating, while raising the price target from $390 to $510.

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti reaffirmed an Outperform rating, while raising the price target from $535 to $580.

Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating, while raising the price target from $575 to $600.

Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba reiterated a Hold rating, while raising the price target from $500 to $520.

BMO Capital Markets

The company reported “a meaningful (but fairly expected)” revenue and earnings beat, “as better sales flowed through at in-line GMs (likely somewhat disappointing) and much better SGA,” Siegel said in a note.

“Looking ahead, FY revenues and EPS were guided above the Street,” he added. “ULTA remains among one of the best growth stories in retail; although at this point, we believe this is reflected in shares,” the analyst further wrote.

Credit Suisse

“The current momentum of the business remains very strong, and with 2023 SSS guided to +4-5% (which conservatively embeds decelerating stacked comps), we see upside to guidance,” Binetti wrote in a note.

“The company guided 2023 EPS above the Street, at $24.70-$25.40 (Street $24.38),” the analyst said. “But with momentum at the core above that today—and with increasing contributions from margin-accretive revenue streams like UB Media/ Target—we see upside for the year,” he added.

Telsey Advisory Group On Ulta Beauty

“The significant earnings upside was driven by stronger topline growth and tighter expense control, while gross margin was in-line,” Telsey said. “The better-than-expected topline growth reflected a 13.6% increase in transactions along with a 1.8% increase in average ticket, as well as double-digit growth across all major categories,” she added.

“Gross margin came in flat YoY at 37.6%, in-line with the consensus as fixed cost leverage, a favorable mix shift, and growth in other revenue was offset by higher inventory shrink,” the analyst further stated.

Loop Capital

“Ulta Beauty wrapped up F2022 on a high note in our opinion, including an eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit percentage comparable sales growth, YoY operating margin expansion, and a "country mile" earnings beat to consensus expectations in F4Q 2022,” Chukumba wrote.

“We were also encouraged by management's F2023 guidance—particularly given the company's long history of 'underpromising and overdelivering',” he added.

ULTA Price Action: Shares of Ulta Beauty had declined by 2.11% to $530.90 at the time of publication Friday.