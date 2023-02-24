4 Block Analysts Offer Q4 Print Insights: Solid Results, Encouraging Profit Metrics

Shares of Block Inc SQ climbed during Friday’s premarket session on fourth-quarter results.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $150.

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $80 to $95.

maintained a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $80 to $95. KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Josh Beck reaffirmed an Overweight rating and price target of $100.

reaffirmed an Overweight rating and price target of $100. Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg maintained a Buy rating and price target of $96.

Canaccord Genuity

“Barring the macro impact on Square GPV, key metrics across the main business lines continue to trend in the right direction,” Vafi wrote in a note. “Cash App once again had its highest quarterly inflows ever at $54B, a 20% y/y increase as adoption of Cash Card and Direct Deposit continues to grow,” he further said.

“The goal is to deliver gross profit retention of over 100% and achieve Rule of 40 on gross profit growth + adj. operating margin,” the analyst mentioned. “We think the pieces are there to deliver on this,” he added.

Needham

Block’s fourth-quarter top- and bottom-line results were above expectations, “as impressive results in Cash App offset softer Seller results as FX headwinds and lower spending in discretionary verticals pressured volumes in mid-November and early December,” Tandon said in a note.

“In addition, the company resumed providing annual EBITDA guidance, with the outlook calling for ~100 bps of margin expansion and $1.3B in EBITDA,” the analyst wrote. “We believe that the commitment to margin expansion and increased visibility into the model will be welcomed by investors, especially in a choppy market,” he added.

KeyBanc Capital Markets

“SQ reported gross profit a touch ahead and beat on EBITDA by ~24% led by Cash App GP ex-BNPL/BTC of $715M partially offset by seller GP ex-BNPL of $703M trailing the Street at $728M while BNPL GP of $196M came in ahead of the Street at $121M,” Beck said.

“Cash App 2023 growth is expected across all three primary drivers of MAU, inflows per MAU, and monetization rate, consistent with our preview,” he added.

BofA Securities

Block’s results were solid and management commentary around new profitability metrics was encouraging, Kupferberg said.

The company’s announced investment framework “will likely be well received,” he added.

SQ Price Action: Shares of Block had risen by 5.53% to $78.25 during the premarket session on Friday.