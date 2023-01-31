ACM Research Likely To Gain From China's Mature Node Investment, DRAM Spend, Analyst Says

- Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained ACM Research Inc ACMR with a Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $12.
- Bolton appreciates ACMR's reaffirming of its full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $365MM-$385MM, an encouraging sign that no unexpected issues arose in F4Q22 from U.S. export restrictions.
- More importantly, the company also provided an initial 2023 sales outlook of $515MM-$585MM, significantly higher than the analyst's prior $400MM estimate.
- The analyst believes ACMR's strength in 2023 came from continued mature node investment in China, DRAM spending at or above a 19nm half pitch, new product ramps, and new customer wins.
- ACMR expects a temporary spending pause as domestic Chinese customers, and U.S. parts suppliers assess plans in response to the U.S. trade restrictions.
- The company's outlook implies continued strength in mature node investments in China next year as customers add capacity to meet local semiconductor market consumption.
- The analyst believes ACMR is leveraging its local equipment status in China to gain a share with domestic manufacturers.
- The analyst also believes the company is gaining share with new products (semi-critical clean, ECP, and Furnace in 2023; track and PECVD in 2024) and new customers inside and outside China.
- Price Action: ACMR shares traded higher by 5.53% at $12.60 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.