Why This Costco Analyst Expects Strong December Sales Figures

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 29, 2022 3:12 PM | 1 min read
Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation COST have lost more than 13% this month.

The company, which is scheduled to report December sales after markets close on Jan. 5, could announce strong numbers, according to Telsey Advisory Group.

The Costco Analyst: Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on Costco with a $580 price target. 

The Costco Takeaways: The company’s sales in December may continue to benefit from high food prices and overall inflation, “which pushes consumers to the store in a search for value,” Feldman said in a Thursday note. 

“This should be partly offset by softness in discretionary categories due to tough macro trends and elevated inventory/promotions across retail,” the analyst said. “Furthermore, lower fuel prices and stronger U.S. dollar should weigh on results,” he added.

Feldman forecast total comps of 1.3% versus 14.5% last year.

“We believe Costco should remain a share gainer, with its solid sales and high membership renewal rates,” he said. 

COST Price Action: Shares of Costco Wholesale were trading 0.75% higher at $456.39 Thursday afternoon. 

Photo via Pixabay. 

Joseph FeldmanretailTelsey Advisory Group
