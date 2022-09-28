ñol

BENZINGA TV EXCLUSIVE: Why This Bear Market Is Different Than All The Previous Ones

by Asli Tolon Coskun, Benzinga Editor 
September 28, 2022 5:03 PM | 1 min read
BENZINGA TV EXCLUSIVE: Why This Bear Market Is Different Than All The Previous Ones

On today's (Sept. 28) episode of "PreMarket Prep," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Cameron Dawson, CFA, chief investment officer for NewEdge Wealth, to find out what indicators she looks at for a market rally.

"Without Fed support, we could see a bottom, we just wouldn't have the same kind of V-shaped rebound we had in the Fed-spurred rallies," said Dawson during the show. 

PreMarket Prep is the #1 Mornings Stock Show To Get You Ready For The Stock Market Open, PreMarket Gainers, Earnings This Week, Economic Data & More!

Watch the full episode HERE

