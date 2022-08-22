Is Gold Really An Inflation Hedge? Raoul Pal Declares Sector 'Created Zero Value In 40 Years'

Gold is often thought of as a safe haven asset and a hedge against inflation, and investors and speculators pile into the yellow metal at times of economic uncertainty. The precious metal, however, has not capitalized on its strength amid the current downturn.
Gold has lost about 4% in the year-to-date period, although the drop is not as severe as the declines seen in many other financial assets.
What Happened: The PHLX GOLD and SILVER SECTOR I XAU, comprising gold and silver mining stocks, has generated nearly zero returns over a 40-year investment horizon, noted economic expert Raoul Pal said in a recent Tweet. The real return, or the return adjusted for inflation, would have been even lower.
The index, a representative of gold and silver, therefore hasn’t offset inflation either, he added.
“This chart quite shocked me,” Pal said.
Not what the narrative would tell you:— Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) August 22, 2022
Gold and Silver mining stocks as a whole have created zero value in 40 years....and in real terms is much, much lower so it hasn't offset inflation either.
This chart quite shocked me. pic.twitter.com/V8JRNljYWZ
See also: Raoul Pal Says Crypto Sell-Off 'Gut-Check Quick Drop,' New Lows Unlikely; Risk/Reward Getting 'Really, Really Attractive'
Why It’s Important: Market experts now don’t see gold as a particularly reliable hedge against inflation outside of multi-decade horizons.
“For most of the year, gold has exhibited virtually no correlation with daily or weekly moves in long-term inflation expectations,” BlackRock analyst Russ Koesterich said late last year, according to Smartasset.
JPMorgan analysts note that gold provides zero income and becomes attractive when bond yields are negative – a situation that comes to pass when inflation is high, particularly when central banks are losing control.
“But if inflation is high and central banks are increasing rates against a backdrop of robust growth, then real yields can rise – an environment that is usually more challenging for gold,” they said.
XAU closed Friday’s session down 2.50% at $104.07, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo: Courtesy of CoinDesk on Flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.