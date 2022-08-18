A Remedy For Wages Falling Behind Inflation? Join A Small Business Where Wages Are Hot

Bank of America economists Anna Zhou and Taylor Browley released a note on Aug. 16 regarding the analyst firm's small business checkpoint.
Key Points: “Following rapid growth during the first half of this year, Bank of America Small Business total payments per client moderated in July with a 3% increase year-over-year (YoY), while Bank of America Small Business credit and debit card spending per client increased by 7% YoY,” the BofA economists said.
There were fewer business days this July than the previous year, and a decline in small business sentiment most likely contributed to slower year-over-year growth, they said.
Yet early signs are pointing towards a possible spending rebound in August, according to BofA.
In addition, the analysts said construction firms saw the largest increase in payments on a year-over-year basis.
On the contrary, retail trade and real estate firms saw the lowest payment growth, which BofA said is most likely due to weakening demand for goods and a slowing housing market.
Small businesses' payroll payments remained elevated in July on a year-over-year percentage basis and continued to outpace wage inflation, which showed resilience in small business hiring, BofA noted.
Payroll Spending Remains Hot: “Bank of America Small Business outflow data demonstrates continued strength in payroll spend growth. The three-month rolling average of payroll spend per client was up 12% YoY in July, one percentage point lower than the prior month … According to the [U.S.] Bureau of Labor Statistics, average weekly earnings for July increased by 4.6% YoY. This would roughly translate to a 7% YoY increase in small business employment,” Zhou and Browley wrote.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics report issued Aug. 5 stated job growth was widespread in July: "total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 528,000 in July, and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%."
The Labor Department reported on Aug. 10 an 8.5% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index in the month of July, a potential sign that inflation may finally have peaked.
And both the sentiments and charts shared in the note point toward the idea that small business wages are beating inflation. As the economists shared, in July small business wages grew faster than the overall nation, underscoring the growth that small business wages are having this quarter.
Photo: Courtesy of Randy von Liski on flickr.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.