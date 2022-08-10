Why Inflation Reduction Act Is A 'Growth Catalyst' For Plug Power In More Ways Than One: Analyst Weighs In

Plug Power, Inc. PLUG shares are pulling back early Wednesday after the hydrogen fuel-energy company reported a second-quarter revenue miss. An analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets, however, deemed it fit to upwardly revise the price target for the shares.
The Plug Power Analyst: Sangita Jain maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target for the shares from $30 to $32.
The Plug Power Thesis: The “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" benefits the company by not only granting a hydrogen production tax credit but also a five-year direct pay provision for hydrogen manufacturing facilities, Jain said in the note. This will be a "meaningful advantage" in financing growth in the early period, she added.
The analyst noted that Europe has led the way in backlog bookings this year, with the company exceeding its 1-Gigawatt backlog target. Plug Power’s management reiterated its strategy of growth in Europe through new and existing joint ventures, she said. The company mentioned a $15 billion “funnel” of opportunities, she added.
Read Benzinga's technical analysis of Plug Power's stock
If the stationary power demo with Microsoft Corporation MSFT is successful, it could open a new growth avenue, Jain said.
“The recent 3 MW trial of a fuel cell system to be used as backup power could become the template to eliminate diesel-powered backup generators across critical applications including data centers,” the analyst said.
"The energy and climate provisions in the bill will provide longstanding tailwinds to the clean hydrogen industry, and PLUG with its established positioning in electrolyzers and hydrogen generation stands to benefit," Jain added.
Plug Power Price Action: In premarket trading on Wednesday, Plug Power shares were slipping 2.63% to $24.02, according to Benzinga Pro data.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.