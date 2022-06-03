ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

The 'Sticky' Challenges Driving This Joann Analyst's Downgrade

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 3, 2022 4:24 PM | 1 min read

Joann Inc. JOAN reported disappointing results and its first-quarter print indicated that some challenges are likely to be “sticky,” according to BofA Securities.

The Joann Analyst: Elizabeth Suzuki downgraded the rating for Joann from Buy to Neutral while reducing the price target from $20 to $8.

The Joann Takeaways: The company reported lower-than-expected total and comp sales, while its adjusted operating margin contracted in the quarter, Suzuki said in the downgrade note.

“We expect operating margin to remain under pressure on a YoY basis while same-store sales growth remains negative (which management expects to be the case for the next 2-3 quarters),” the analyst wrote.

“Now that freight contracts have been negotiated for the year (at a higher rate than a year ago), presumably there will be lower non-recurring freight costs, but higher recurring freight costs,” Suzuki mentioned in the note.

“Another medium-term headwind — impacting demand for discretionary retail categories overall as well as margins — is inflation, which could take time to abate,” she added.

JOAN Price Action: Shares of Joann lost 19.49% Friday, closing at $6.36.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BofA SecuritiesElizabeth SuzukiAnalyst ColorDowngradesPrice TargetSmall CapAnalyst Ratings