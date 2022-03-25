 Skip to main content

Truist Is Bullish On Avery Dennison, Sees Sharp Upside
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 12:10pm   Comments
  • Truist analyst Michael Roxland Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $227 (an upside of 33%).
  • Roxland argues that the Street underestimates growth in RFID and Intelligent Labels.
  • Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels.
  • Price Action: AVY shares traded higher by 2.39% at $170.80 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for AVY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022UBSMaintainsNeutral
Nov 2021Raymond JamesInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

