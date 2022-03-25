Truist Is Bullish On Avery Dennison, Sees Sharp Upside
- Truist analyst Michael Roxland Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $227 (an upside of 33%).
- Roxland argues that the Street underestimates growth in RFID and Intelligent Labels.
- Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels.
- Price Action: AVY shares traded higher by 2.39% at $170.80 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for AVY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Nov 2021
|Raymond James
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for AVY
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas