BofA Turns Bullish On This Metal Can Manufacturer
- BofA analyst George Staphos upgraded Ball Corp (NYSE: BLL) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $108, up from $103, implying a 19.73% upside.
- The analyst noted that increased momentum in North and Central America, and the next stages of the can growth story, are offsetting weakness in South America and the risks in Europe related to Russia.
- Staphos added that EBIT of over $830 million is possible while further citing Ball's Aerospace segment potential and its ability to buy back stock when needed.
- Price Action: BLL shares are trading higher by 0.35% at $90.52 in premarket on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for BLL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|B of A Securities
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|BMO Capital
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Neutral
