 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Turns Bullish On This Metal Can Manufacturer
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 7:55am   Comments
Share:
BofA Turns Bullish On This Metal Can Manufacturer
  • BofA analyst George Staphos upgraded Ball Corp (NYSE: BLLto Buy from Neutral with a price target of $108, up from $103, implying a 19.73% upside.
  • The analyst noted that increased momentum in North and Central America, and the next stages of the can growth story, are offsetting weakness in South America and the risks in Europe related to Russia.
  • Staphos added that EBIT of over $830 million is possible while further citing Ball's Aerospace segment potential and its ability to buy back stock when needed.
  • Price Action: BLL shares are trading higher by 0.35% at $90.52 in premarket on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for BLL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2022BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jan 2022MizuhoMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BLL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLL)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 3, 2022
McDonald's And 3 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CRIUBSMaintains112.0
NOCWells FargoMaintains472.0
LMTWells FargoMaintains486.0
LHXWells FargoMaintains291.0
CRIWedbushUpgrades108.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com