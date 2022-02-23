 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside In Sprout Social Post Q4 Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 3:10pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside In Sprout Social Post Q4 Results
  • Analysts cut their price targets on Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPTpost Q4 results.
  • Needham analyst Scott Berg lowered the price target to $75 from $160 (37% upside) given the significant multiple compression across high growth software but kept a Buy
  • The company's Q4 results were "impressive," highlighted by the acceleration of upmarket demand, record large customer adds driven by go-to-market execution, seat/use case expansion, and premium module uptake. 
  • This year, Sprout expects to accelerate growth investments while still delivering margin expansion, further cementing the company's leadership.
  • Canaccord analyst David Hynes reduced the price target to $75 from $155 and kept a Buy.
  • The analyst said he suspects the only real question coming out of this quarter could be the durability of net new customer growth in the 1,000+ range. 
  • Perhaps the mix shifts away from volume and more towards strategic value and account spend growth. However, Hynes thinks Sprout is an attractive opportunity for SMID cap growth investors.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $125 to $98 (79% upside).
  • Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $92 to $73 (33% upside).
  • Morgan Stanley maintained an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $110 to $70 (28% upside).
  • Stifel analyst Parker Lane maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $155 to $100 (82% upside).
  • Price Action: SPT shares traded higher by 3.62% at $54.97 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for SPT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SPT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPT)

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sprout Social
Recap: Sprout Social Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
8 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com