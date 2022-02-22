 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Bitcoin Selloff About To Worsen Amid Russia-Ukraine Woes Or Will The Apex Coin Reclaim Key Level? 4 Experts Weigh In

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 6:11am   Comments
Share:
Is Bitcoin Selloff About To Worsen Amid Russia-Ukraine Woes Or Will The Apex Coin Reclaim Key Level? 4 Experts Weigh In

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) tumbled on Monday evening amid worries that rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine could escalate into a major war, four analysts shared their thoughts on the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

What Happened: Cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett noted that until Bitcoin reclaimed the resistance level in the $39,600 range, investors should remain cautious as “things are dicey.”

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen noted on his YouTube channel that Bitcoin’s rejection twice off the bull market support band and its weekly closes below that band indicated the market is bearish.

It was harder to break above resistance than to break below support when Bitcoin is in a downtrend, the analyst said.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa said he still sees a bearish market structure for Bitcoin until it hits some sort of higher low around the $33,000 to $36,000 range.

“I still believe that we need some sort of final shakeout before the lows can really get set on a macro scale because macro scale lows take a really long time to form,” the analyst said.

Another pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo said that Bitcoin’s selloff was accelerating and its next logical target was the higher time frame (HTF) diagonal linear retest in the $32,000 region.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 6.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $36845.97 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Investors In Russia Would Have To Take Online Quiz To Invest, As Per New Draft Rules

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

Is Ethereum Classic Seeing A Reversal?
Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know
Coinbase Welcomes Former Goldman Sachs Executive On Board
This Textbook Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin
5 Things You Might Not Know About Charles Hoskinson, Cardano Founder And Ethereum Co-Founder
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $38M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Gemini
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin Russia-Ukraine CrisisAnalyst Color Cryptocurrency News Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com