Read How Analysts Reacted To Allegion's Q4 Results
- Analysts lowered the price target for Allegion PLC (NYSE: ALLE) post Q4 results.
- Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey lowered the price target to $145 (an upside of 26.7%) from $170 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares post the Q4 results.
- Linzey mentions Allegion's Q4 operational results were modestly ahead of expectations, with Americas driving the outperformance.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski reduced the price target to $134 (an upside of 17%) from $146 and kept an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh lowered the price target to $134 (an upside of 17%) from $142 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares.
- Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea lowered the price target to $147 (an upside of 28.4%) from $157 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: ALLE shares are trading lower by 2.24% at $114.47 on the last check Wednesday.
