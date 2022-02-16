 Skip to main content

Read How Analysts Reacted To Allegion's Q4 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 1:57pm   Comments
  • Analysts lowered the price target for Allegion PLC (NYSE: ALLE) post Q4 results.
  • Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey lowered the price target to $145 (an upside of 26.7%) from $170 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares post the Q4 results.
  • Linzey mentions Allegion's Q4 operational results were modestly ahead of expectations, with Americas driving the outperformance.
  • RelatedAllegion Q4 Results Surpass Expectation; Names Michael Wagnes As Finance Chief
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski reduced the price target to $134 (an upside of 17%) from $146 and kept an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
  • Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh lowered the price target to $134 (an upside of 17%) from $142 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea lowered the price target to $147 (an upside of 28.4%) from $157 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: ALLE shares are trading lower by 2.24% at $114.47 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for ALLE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy

