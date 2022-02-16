 Skip to main content

Will Bitcoin Continue Upward Move And What Is Its Fair Value? 4 Experts Weigh In

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 7:24am   Comments
As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded higher along with other major cryptocurrencies as of Tuesday evening amid easing worries about Russia-Ukraine tensions, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

What Happened: Pseudonymous analyst Credible Crypto said he believes Bitcoin could move towards the $45,000 to $47,000 after it broke above a key area.

Cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett said Bitcoin has held up “incredibly well” since January 2021 when compared to the U.S. dollar index (DXY).

He noted that Bitcoin not carving lower highs or lows despite the strength of the DXY likely indicated a “macro shift” in both assets. However, he added that the DXY was starting to rotate lower from a key resistance area.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen said that Bitcoin’s fair value based on logarithmic regression models is between $33,000 and $34,000. He noted that the apex cryptocurrency has not proved that the macro downtrend is over.

Bitcoin falling below the fair value typically indicated it was entering into the early stages of a new re-accumulation zone that could last upwards of one to two years, according to the analyst.

“As long as we stay above this band, then we are still theoretically in business without having to a go through a two-year re-accumulation phase,” Cowen said.

Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe noted that Bitcoin — which needed to hold the $42,000 region in order to avoid a plunge towards the $37,000 area — saw a good bounce upwards.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up almost 1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $44,059.62 at press time.

Read Next: Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin, Dogecoin Rises As Geopolitical Tensions In Eastern Europe Show Signs Of Simmering Down

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

