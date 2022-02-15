 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Piper Sandler Is Optimistic On Nvidia
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 3:35pm   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Piper Sandler Is Optimistic On Nvidia
  • Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated an Overweight rating and $350 price target on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA).
  • Nvidia could be a big winner this earnings season, with profits driven by solid performance in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses, Kumar said.
  • "We are looking for a significant beat and raise when the company reports earnings on Wednesday after market close, as both gaming and data center continue to perform well," Kumar added.
  • He said a new upgrade cycle in GPUs could drive growth in gaming. 
  • Kumar projects a 4.3% quarter-over-quarter increase for the January quarter, which the company could beat, he added.
  • Although demand for gaming remains strong and will continue to grow over the next few quarters, Kumar believes Nvidia's data center business will drive revenue this quarter. 
  • The analyst sees data center trends accelerating in 2022 and predicts 7.5% sequential growth this quarter. 
  • With trends reaccelerating, he added that the data center business could even reach double-digit growth.
  • "We believe the data center business will be responsible for much of the revenue performance, translating to both an EPS and revenue beat," he said.
  • Kumar noted Nvidia "is supply-constrained at this point in time," affecting both the gaming and data center business. 
  • Regardless, he added that the company is better positioned to get supply than competitors. 
  • He expects the next quarter's guidance to be up sequentially, even if gaming sales have historically been flat during the April quarter.
  • On Monday, Truist analysts also expressed an optimistic view of Nvidia's earnings.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 9.02% at $264.44 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Summit Insights GroupDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Xpeng, Disney, Apple, Meta, Tesla, Nvidia And More
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Here's How Much $100 Invested In NVIDIA 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 18, 2022: DraftKings, GameStop, Roku And More
5 Huge Companies That Recently Entered The Metaverse
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com