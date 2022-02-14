 Skip to main content

Barclays Cuts Masco Price Target By 10%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 2:51pm   Comments
  • Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley lowered the price target on Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) to $75 (an upside of 31.3%) from $83 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Softer plumbing margins were the disappointment in the quarter, with supply chain pressures and elevated costs driving the headwinds; however, the pricing implementation into 2022 is likely to drive a near-term recovery, the analyst noted.
  • RelatedMasco Clocks 9% Sales Growth In Q4; Hikes Dividend
  • Recently, KeyBanc analyst Kenneth Zener had lowered Masco’s price target to $72 (an upside of 26%) from $79 on the second half of 2022 cost pressure. The analyst maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: MAS shares are trading lower by 1.13% at $57.08 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for MAS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022UBSInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MAS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

