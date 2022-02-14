Barclays Cuts Masco Price Target By 10%
- Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley lowered the price target on Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) to $75 (an upside of 31.3%) from $83 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Softer plumbing margins were the disappointment in the quarter, with supply chain pressures and elevated costs driving the headwinds; however, the pricing implementation into 2022 is likely to drive a near-term recovery, the analyst noted.
- Recently, KeyBanc analyst Kenneth Zener had lowered Masco’s price target to $72 (an upside of 26%) from $79 on the second half of 2022 cost pressure. The analyst maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: MAS shares are trading lower by 1.13% at $57.08 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for MAS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|UBS
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
