 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Downgrades US Xpress Enterprises To Underweight After Mixed Q4 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 5:17pm   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan Downgrades US Xpress Enterprises To Underweight After Mixed Q4 Results
  • JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck downgraded US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE: USXto Underweight from Neutral without a price target.
  • Ossenbeck mentions that the company's execution continues to trail peers while strategic initiatives add to the near-term headwinds in truckload and brokerage.
  • The analyst says U.S. Xpress's recent setback of the transition to the Variant digital fleet will make it difficult for management to maintain its fleet growth objective in an increasingly competitive market for experienced drivers.
  • He believes U.S. Xpress will trade at a discount to the group given the uncertainty around the earnings power of the model.
  • Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter operating revenue growth of 16.7% year-over-year to $531.61 million, beating the consensus of $526.03 million.
  • Adjusted EPS declined to $(0.03) from $0.15 a year ago, missing the consensus of $0.10.
  • The company says consolidated earnings were disappointing primarily due to operational challenges at Variant that were negatively impacting its ability to scale profitably.
  • At the end of the quarter, the company had $188.9 million of liquidity, $369.8 million net debt, and $276.6 million of total stockholders' equity.
  • Price Action: USX shares closed lower by 15.84% at $3.72 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for USX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Jan 2022Wolfe ResearchDowngradesPeer PerformUnderperform
Dec 2021Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for USX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (USX)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color Earnings News Penny Stocks Downgrades Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TSEMNeedhamDowngrades45.0
CFMizuhoMaintains78.0
PTENPiper SandlerMaintains14.5
AAPLTigress FinancialMaintains210.0
SPWRMorgan StanleyMaintains21.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com