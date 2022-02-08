 Skip to main content

Will Bitcoin Confirm A Breakout And Is Ethereum In Final Accumulation? 4 Experts Weigh In

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 6:38am   Comments
As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded higher as of Monday evening, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

What Happened: Cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett noted on his YouTube channel that while Bitcoin has finally broken out of the $42,000 area, it needs to see a daily close above the $42,500 level to confirm a breakout.

He added that the next key area for Bitcoin will be the range from around $44,500 to about $46,000.

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen said he felt Bitcoin lengthening cycles wanted to prevail.

Cowen also said there was a "good possibility" Ethereum could break out of its long re-accumulation zone in the $2,000 to $4,000 range, if the market cycle for Bitcoin lengthened over the next 12 to 18 months and it got some “blow-off top” later on.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Meanwhile, pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Altcoin Sherpa said Bitcoin might see a lower high around the $47,000 to $52,000 range and could still revisit the $33,000 to $35,000 level.

Another pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter said he feels things are looking good again, noting that Bitcoin’s similar close above the 50-day moving average back in July sparked an almost 100% rally.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 3.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $44,078.47 at press time. Ethereum is up 1.2% during the period to $3,113.70.

Read Next: Bitcoin Crosses $42K Level, Ethereum Above $3K As Dogecoin And Meme Coins Shine Too — Why The Pressure On Crypto Market Is Still On

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bitcoin EthereumAnalyst Color Cryptocurrency News Markets Analyst Ratings

