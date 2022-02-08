Will Bitcoin Confirm A Breakout And Is Ethereum In Final Accumulation? 4 Experts Weigh In

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded higher as of Monday evening, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

What Happened: Cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett noted on his YouTube channel that while Bitcoin has finally broken out of the $42,000 area, it needs to see a daily close above the $42,500 level to confirm a breakout.

He added that the next key area for Bitcoin will be the range from around $44,500 to about $46,000.

$BTC $44k. Up to $46k is a significant area on the chart. Still in 75% of my #Bitcoin spot long. https://t.co/doyWqFfI5u — Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) February 7, 2022

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen said he felt Bitcoin lengthening cycles wanted to prevail.

#Bitcoin lengthening cycles still look like they want to prevail to me. Many seem to have given up on new highs already, but I remain optimistic! pic.twitter.com/XxPEXb6hmj — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) February 7, 2022

Cowen also said there was a "good possibility" Ethereum could break out of its long re-accumulation zone in the $2,000 to $4,000 range, if the market cycle for Bitcoin lengthened over the next 12 to 18 months and it got some “blow-off top” later on.

Meanwhile, pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Altcoin Sherpa said Bitcoin might see a lower high around the $47,000 to $52,000 range and could still revisit the $33,000 to $35,000 level.

I reviewed $BTC: Is this the overall macro bottom? Where is the high going to be set at? Personally I think we see a LH around 47-52k or so and then we will see where the low gets set at. Still not dismissing a visit to 33-35k again. #Bitcoin https://t.co/YmMU40Jl4r — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) February 7, 2022

Another pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter said he feels things are looking good again, noting that Bitcoin’s similar close above the 50-day moving average back in July sparked an almost 100% rally.

typo, 50dma not 100 — Bluntz (@SmartContracter) February 8, 2022

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 3.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $44,078.47 at press time. Ethereum is up 1.2% during the period to $3,113.70.

